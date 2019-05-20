Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park

Michael Lemay
Michael Lemay is accused of defrauding people living in a mobile home park in Fountain.

COLORADO SPRINGS – A judge sentenced a man to eight years in prison for a scam on multiple residents living in a mobile home park in Fountain.

Michael Lemay was sentenced in connection to a scheme to defraud residents in the Riverside Mobile Home Park. Authorities determined Lemay took money meant to help people relocate from the park due to erosion concerns with Fountain Creek.

According to police, he told residents he would help them relocate from the park. After some time, the victims said they fell victim to a scam and contacted police.

One person at the sentencing said he and his family are $56,000 in debt from Lemay’s actions. Lemay faced a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
