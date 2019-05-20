Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

Suspected DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS – While officers were responding to the scene of a wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, several officers were almost hit by a speeding car.

News5 Chief Photojournalist Adam Knapik witnessed the incident when the driver of a Dodge Dart sped around the corner and spun out, almost hitting three officers.

State Patrol detained the driver after performing a field sobriety test and administering a breathalyzer test.

All lanes of I-25 were reopened from the earlier crash around 4 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol has recorded multiple instances of troopers being hit while doing their jobs in 2019, and unfortunately, CSP Corporal Daniel Groves died after a driver hit him in Weld County during the bomb cyclone blizzard in March.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
