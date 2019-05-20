Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

COLORADO – Hundreds of thousands of people in Colorado are planning to get away for the upcoming long Memorial Day weekend. A large number plan to go camping. If you have not already made a reservation getting a campsite could be a challenge.

Colorado State Parks are reservation only for camping. “You’ve got to plan ahead,” said Lake Pueblo State Park, Manager, Monique Mullis. There are close to 400 campsites at Lake Pueblo and all are reserved for Memorial Day weekend. It is the same for site at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. “We are all by reservation so anytime there’s cancellations you can actually hop on-line, see that happen and book a site right away,” said Cheyenne Mountain State Park staffer, Jeanette Lara, “So there’s still chances to be able to get a site.”

Pike National Forest camping operates a little different. There is a reservation system, but there is a hope for those wanting to take a chance and just show-up at a campground. “It’s usually about one third percent of our campgrounds are walk-in, first-come-first-served sites, but it’s going to change for every single campground,” said Kyle Burton, with Pike National Forest.

There could be extra pressure on the walk-in sites because some National Forest campgrounds will not open for Memorial Day. Access is blocked to some higher elevation sites because of remaining snow and the aftermath of avalanches over the winter.