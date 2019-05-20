CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are kicking of their annual Click It or Ticket campaign May 20. This is the largest seat belt enforcement campaign and it runs through June 2.

CDOT says traffic fatalities are down 23 percent from last year. In 2018, there were 220 unbuckled fatalities on Colorado’s roads, accounting for about half of the 416 total passenger vehicle deaths. Since Click It or Ticket was introduced in Colorado in 2002, seat belt use has increased from 72 percent to more than 86 percent in 2018.

Last year, 5,678 tickets were issued to drivers or passengers for not wearing seat belts during the May Mobilization enforcement period. That includes 234 citations for unrestrained or improperly restrained children under the age of 15.

Colorado’s Seat Belt Laws

Adults: Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

Teens: Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) Law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

Children: Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety Law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

