Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate

Trinidad OIS scene
Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Trinidad on May 20, 2019.

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Police Department have asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation into Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Alta Convenience store, located at 305 State St, on a call of a suspicious person. Officers tried to speak to the suspect, who has been identified as 46-year-old Lawrence Lee Lovato, but he took off in his vehicle and police chased after him.

The officers were able to stop Lovato on the northbound ramp to I-25 at Main Street in Trinidad. Authorities say Lovato allegedly brandished a gun and shots were fired by responding officers. Lovato was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Three officers with the Trinidad Police Department and one deputy with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will review information provided by the CBI to determine if any charges will be filed in the case or if the officers’ actions were justified.

 

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

