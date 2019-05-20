Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Broncos host STEM School Highlands Ranch graduation

DOVE VALLEY – Seniors from the STEM School Highland Ranch are getting their diplomas Monday night at a very special ceremony.

The Denver Broncos are hosting the class of 2019 at their Dove Valley facility in suburban Denver.

School administrators reached out to the team after the deadly shooting at the school earlier this month and the Broncos stepped up to help. The graduation ceremony had originally been canceled following the horrific events at the school.

18-year-old Senior, Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting and eight others were wounded.

A school spokesman said the ceremony will include a tribute to Castillo, who was remembered for his bravery during a public memorial service last week.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
