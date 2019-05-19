Troopers target commercial vehicles for possible violations

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado troopers are targeting traffic violations by commercial trucks after four people were killed when a semi-truck driver coming out of the mountains outside Denver crashed into stopped traffic.

KUSA-TV reports that the enforcement campaign will run throughout the month with a special focus on commercial vehicles in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties.

Colorado State Patrol troopers as of Friday had stopped 98 trucks and issued 50 tickets during the preceding week.

Authorities say the campaign was planned prior to the April 26 fatal wreck in Lakewood, where authorities say 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos lost control of a semi-truck hauling lumber and crashed into backed up traffic.

He faces criminal charges including four counts of vehicular homicide.

