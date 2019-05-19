Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oprah delivers commencement speech to Colorado College graduates

COLORADO SPRINGS- After years of work for students, hundreds can now call themselves alumni of Colorado College.

Sunday’s commencement not only exciting for their achievements, but for their commencement speaker: Oprah Winfrey.

“When they first announced it everybody was like losing their minds,” said Trevor Johansen, who attended Sunday’s ceremony to watch his wife graduate.

For the hundreds of graduates, they not only walked away with their degrees- but a copy of Oprah’s newly released book “A Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose.

Although admittedly some of the graduates said after all the studying they’ve done- they’ll be spending Sunday night celebrating.

Winfrey’s address, resonating with both family members and graduates.

“Everything is always working out for you,” Winfrey told the crowd, her speech included quotes from various other inspirational speakers and business leaders.

In 2017 Winfrey attended Colorado College’s commencement as one of her students from The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa graduated.

This year, another one of Winfrey’s students, Palesa Mokoena, was a part of the graduating class- but this time, she gave the commencement address.

 

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman started working at KOAA as an anchor/reporter in 2017
