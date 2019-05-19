Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Eagle’s population growth spurs building fee to pay for police

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A fast-growing central Colorado community has imposed fees on new construction to pay for police and other public safety services.

The Vail Daily reports the Eagle town board approved fees of 31-cents per square foot for commercial developments and $1,319 per residential dwelling unit.

About 2,200 housing units have been approved but not built in Eagle. The town about 30 miles west of Vail currently has about 7,000 people.

Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer says money generated by the fee will pay for vehicles, equipment and other capital costs.

Information from: Vail Daily, http://www.vaildaily.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

