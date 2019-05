COLORADO SPRINGS- Sunday morning will be a busy one in downtown Colorado Springs, as Colorado College students graduate.

Oprah Winfrey will be delivering this year’s commencement address, and with the traffic around the school, some streets will shut down temporarily.

From 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cascade Avenue from Cache La Poudre to Uintah Avenue and Cache La Poudre from Tejon St. to Cascade Avenue.

The event is closed to the public but will be live streamed by the college here.