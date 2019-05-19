Missing Colorado Springs woman found

UPDATE: CSPD says Ms. Thorbecke has been found.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

According to CSPD, 80-year-old Ingeborg Thorbecke was last seen leaving Sunnyside Church driving a gold 1998 Mercedes S320, Colorado license plate 596AYL. This was at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 2025 N. Murray Blvd.

CSPD said Ms. Thorbecke is described as a white female, 5’01” tall, 122 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to CSPD, Ms. Thorbecke has dementia. She is known to frequent the United States Air Force Academy.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.