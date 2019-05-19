Climber dies in fall at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – A climber has died in a fall in a Colorado canyon.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the man fell an estimated 100 feet (30 meters) Saturday in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

Witnesses say the man was climbing by himself and not using ropes.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports authorities haven’t released his identity.

Eldorado Canyon has cliffs as high as 700 feet (200 meters). The American Alpine Institute rates it among North America’s 50 classic climbs.

A man died after falling an estimated 250 feet (75 meters) in the canyon in 2012.

