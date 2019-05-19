One person in custody after an early morning crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – One person is in custody and two are injured after a two vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

A Colorado Springs police officer was conduction a traffic stop at E. St. Elmo Avenue and S. Nevada Avenue when he saw a traffic accident at the intersection. Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

They later found that vehicle and the driver in the 2100 block of B Street in El Paso County. Police identified the driver as James Riggs. Riggs is facing DUI charges as well as other traffic offenses.

Two people from the vehicle that stayed on scene suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.