Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming teenager is suing an off-duty officer from Colorado who pulled a gun on him as he ran to a bus stop in Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 18-year-old Gerardo Becerra filed claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment against Vanessa Schultz in a Wyoming court.

Schultz is a police officer in Colorado and was on vacation when she heard a loud noise and assumed a teenager running nearby had committed a crime. Becerra was running to catch a bus.

The lawsuit claims Schultz detained Becerra, threatened to shoot him and was “exhilarated” when police arrived.

A special prosecutor concluded Schultz shouldn’t have pulled her gun, but criminal charges weren’t warranted.

A telephone message for Schultz left with the Lakewood police department was not immediately returned.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

1:19 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa

1:02 pm
Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jaw in southern Iowa

Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jaw in southern Iowa

12:43 pm
Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint
Covering Colorado

Wyoming teen sues Colorado officer who held him at gunpoint

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa

Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jaw in southern Iowa
News

Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jaw in southern Iowa

Scroll to top
Skip to content