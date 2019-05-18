Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US wildlife biologist pleads guilty to selling bobcat pelts

Bobcat
Bobcat captured by Rob Lucas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist has pleaded guilty in a yearslong criminal enterprise of hunting, skinning and selling dozens of Colorado bobcat pelts.

The Daily Sentinel reports 46-year-old Thad Bingham pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a felony count of transporting and selling the pelts to international fur traders.

Court documents say Bingham with at least five others sold 51 pelts mostly to buyers in Greece from 2012 to 2016, earning about $25,600.

Staredown with a Bobcat
Photo courtesy of Sarah Banfill

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Evans says Bingham also falsified reports to state game officials.

Evans says the other conspirators have not yet been charged, noting that Bingham was identified as the leader of the group.

Bingham is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

