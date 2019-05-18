Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting

PUEBLO – Pueblo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was reported early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex on Bonnymede and Mohawk Rd. at 4:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found seven bullet impacts in and around a front window. Some shell casings were found in the street.

Pueblo drive by shooting (Tom Rummel @PPDWatchIVCapt)

Police say one round went through a wall and into an adjoining apartment. Residents allowed the officers to search the apartment, where officers found bullets in the living room.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
