Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting

PUEBLO – Pueblo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was reported early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex on Bonnymede and Mohawk Rd. at 4:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found seven bullet impacts in and around a front window. Some shell casings were found in the street.

Police say one round went through a wall and into an adjoining apartment. Residents allowed the officers to search the apartment, where officers found bullets in the living room.

The investigation is ongoing.