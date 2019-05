PUEBLO – Pueblo police officers are investigating a single vehicle accident that happened on SB I-25, just north of Eagleridge Blvd.

Police say an AMR crew was a short distance behind the vehicle and saw the dust cloud as it spun off the highway. They saw what looked like two males and a female run from the scene.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspects. They did find beer in the vehicle and they say they believe that contributed to the crash.

Officers are still investigating.