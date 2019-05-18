Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

FORT CARSON – Saturday, the Fourth Infantry Division Museum hosted its sixth annual Living History Day at Fort Carson.

This year’s event commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event included a patriotic flag raising, period equipment, vehicles,re-enactors in World War II era garb, a living history encampment, and demonstrations throughout the day.

“Freedom is not free,” said Vietnam Veteran Bob Babcock. “Never forget what our military is doing every day of every year to make this country safe for us.”

The Fourth Infantry Division was one of many allied military units that was part of the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. D-Day is remembered as the largest seaborne invasion in history.