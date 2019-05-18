Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado Springs walks for M-S

COLORADO SPRINGS – There was a great turnout Saturday morning for the Colorado Springs “Walk M-S.”

Walk M-S helps those affected by multiple sclerosis connect as well as raising money to find a cure for the disease.

The event is a special one for News 5’s Rob Quirk, who spoke before the walk started. Rob has been personally affected by MS, as several of his family members have battled the disease.

Over the years, Walk MS events nationwide have raised more than a billion dollars.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
