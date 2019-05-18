Coloradans celebrate statewide Public Lands Day

COLORADO- In its fourth year, dozens of people throughout Southern Colorado observed Colorado Public Lands Day with different events and service projects.

“Really, we want everyone to about know what the Public Lands offer, that these really belong to each and every one of us,” said Jeanette Lara, an Administrative Assistant at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

The State Park was one of many places throughout the state holding an event to honor public lands.

“It’s really important to be able to know how to protect them but also how we can recreate in them responsibly,” said Lara.

At Cheyenne Mountain State Park, organizers paired the event with “Kids to Park Day”, where families got the chance to learn about Public Lands.

Among one of the favorite activities, kids got the chance to learn about bird flight patterns with an obstacle course.

“It’s so exciting, just to see the excitement they have when they make a connection with a certain specific piece of information and really just see that joy, just that they’re having fun,” said Lara.

Other scheduled throughout Southern Colorado included at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Mount Herman, and Lathrop State Park in Walsenburg.