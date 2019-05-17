Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
What’s the most important jacket you need to own: A life jacket

COLORADO SPRINGS – We hope you brought your jacket to work Friday, yes, we’re talking about your life jacket.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife designated Friday as “Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day.” The day is intended to show that modern life jackets are comfortable and versatile and don’t inhibit your movement.

Life jackets will be especially important as we head into summer. CPW says that with our above-average snowpack, streams, rivers, and lakes will be running fast and high.

Wildlife officers say that it’s not good enough to just keep your life jackets in your boat. They say accidents happen, and they happen fast, and there isn’t enough time to grab a jacket that is stowed under a seat.

Life jackets save lives, and CPW says that in the past two years, three people have died at Lake Pueblo State Park, who may still be alive today if they had worn life jackets. One person was in a boat that sank, another was swimming and the third was on the shore and chased his fishing pole into the water.

“Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day” is just the kick off to National Safe Boating Week, which is May 18- 24.

If you want to learn more about safe boating, just head to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, https://cpw.state.co.us.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
