VIDEO: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posted some super cute and video of its newest baby at the zoo hanging out with its mom.

The zoo said the new Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born Tuesday. The zoo said the baby and the mother, 19-year-old Chalupa, appear to be bonding. Based on the video above, they seem to like each other.

If you’d like to get a dose of this cuteness overload in person, the zoo said Chalupa and her baby will be on display in a special exhibit in the Monkey Pavilion.

The zoo says the baby’s gender won’t be known for months and there is no immediate plan to name the sloth.