VIDEO: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posted some super cute and video of its newest baby at the zoo hanging out with its mom.

The zoo said the new Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born Tuesday. The zoo said the baby and the mother, 19-year-old Chalupa, appear to be bonding. Based on the video above, they seem to like each other.

If you’d like to get a dose of this cuteness overload in person, the zoo said Chalupa and her baby will be on display in a special exhibit in the Monkey Pavilion.

The zoo says the baby’s gender won’t be known for months and there is no immediate plan to name the sloth.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
