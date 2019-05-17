Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US Army soldier battling multiple sclerosis

COLORADO SPRINGS – Saturday morning is the annual Walk MS in Colorado Springs.

The event is designed to raise awareness and money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.
It’s also an opportunity to honor the “MS warriors” and their families who battle this every day.

One such warrior is U.S. Army soldier Alex Toney.
He wants to let others know they’re not alone in this battle, and he wants to encourage his fellow MS warriors to fight back and live life to the fullest.

Around this time last year, Toney was stationed in South Korea.
After working out one day, he started feeling a tingling sensation in his legs.

“The tingling sensation and the numbness started to get worse. and a week went by and I woke up and I went paralyzed from the waist down. It was a very terrifying experience,” Toney described.
“I was rubbing on my legs trying to wake them up.”

Though he regained feeling later, his MS diagnosis came in October.
Chronic fatigue and other debilitating symptoms followed.

“I started really feeling depressed and if it wasn’t for family and friends and the physicians, you know, I don’t think I would’ve been able to get better as fast as I did,” Toney noted.
“They were able to give me that kick in the butt and say ‘You can do this, you can still live a productive life, you can still work out.'”

Now, he wants to bring that motivation to others by attending Walk MS.

“I just want to join those other MS warriors out there,” Toney said.
“They’re walking towards a cure.”

Even without a cure, Toney is proving MS can be defeated.

“I am just attacking it,” he said.
“Just like in the military, I feel like I am winning the war against MS. I know that every repetition or every step that I make, that I’m getting better as a person and this is not the end.”

Toney says his goals for the future are to keep spreading awareness about MS and to keep serving on active duty in the U.S. Army.

Jessica Barreto

Jessica Barreto

Jessica is a general assignment reporter at KOAA News 5. She joined the news team in November 2017.
More News
Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

8:01 pm
Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

7:42 pm
Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado

7:31 pm
Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet
Covering Colorado

Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak
Health

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado
News

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content