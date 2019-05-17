Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teen who died in Colorado school shooting laid to rest

Kendrick Castillo
Photo of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo was reportedly killed while lunging at one of the shooting suspects. (NBC News/Facebook)

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teen killed while trying to stop a gunman in his school has been laid to rest.

About 400 people attended the burial of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo on Friday following a Catholic funeral service. The crowd included his classmates from the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The procession to the cemetery near the foothills south of Denver included Castillo’s beloved Jeep. His casket was led in by a bagpiper.

The ceremony came two days after nearly 2,000 people attended a public memorial service for Castillo, who was remembered for the selflessness he showed throughout his life.

Two other students joined Castillo in rushing the gunman at the school on May 7 just days before graduation. Eight other students were wounded, but have all of them been released from the hospital.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket

What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket

5:44 pm
History of Pueblo chile planting

History of Pueblo chile planting

5:43 pm
John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend

5:41 pm
What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket
Covering Colorado

What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket

History of Pueblo chile planting
News

History of Pueblo chile planting

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend
News

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content