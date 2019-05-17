Students work to beautify Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood

PUEBLO – Students who go to school in Pueblo’s Bessemer area are taking ownership of their neighborhood.

About 50 students spent a day off Friday planting new flowers on Northern Avenue. It’s part of a plan to beautify that area of Pueblo now that the weather is warming up.

“This streetscape has been around for about 20 years,” said Bill Zwick with the city of Pueblo. “We just really want to keep it beautiful by replanting plants, more of the annuals, more of the color.”

The students came from Bessemer, Carlile, and Columbian Elementary Schools, along with the Boys and Girls Club.