Seniors get together for a friendly game of pickleball and other fun at Senior Health Day

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some Colorado Springs seniors had some extra fun on Friday.

The Westside Community Center hosted Senior Health and Fun Day. The day’s activities included group walks, pickleball, lunch and access to health information and assistance. There was also one other big perk.

“I think socialization is a large part of what they’re needing,” said Tracie Sear with Westside Community Center. “The exercise and the socialization and how that help them to build their bodies, their brains and their social connections with each other.”

The day ended with a friendly game of bingo.