Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS – The lives of 32 fallen law enforcement officers in the Pike’s Peak Region were honored at a ceremony Friday in Memorial Park.

The 26th annual Pike’s Peak Regional Peace Officers Memorial Service was an emotional day for everyone involved, including El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Earlier this week he was in Washington, D.C., for the National Fallen Officers Memorial and he says enough is enough.

“I think the community needs to know how incredibly tough this job is sometimes and how much people put into this,” Weld said. And to have people disrespect law enforcement the way they do is about enough and it is time to stop the falling. It is time to stop.”

Some of the law enforcement officers honored Friday include El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, UCCS Police Officer Garret Swazey, and Colorado Springs Police Officers Ken Jordan and Mark Dabling.