COLORADO SPRINGS – David Michael Carrera will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of the August 2018 murder of Michael Dewayne Booker.

A judge sentenced Carrera on Friday after the verdict was announced.

On August 16, 2018, police found Booker with a fatal gunshot wound near a parked car in the 2100 block of Roundtop Drive.

Carrera, a known gang member, was arrested a few days later based on witness interviews which stated Booker was shot during a disagreement.