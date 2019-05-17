Broncos will host STEM School graduation

DOVE VALLEY – The STEM School’s graduation ceremony was canceled in the wake of the May 7 shooting, and there wasn’t enough time or available venues to reschedule.

Now the Denver Broncos have stepped in to provide a graduation that students will likely never forget. The team is opening up their training center in Dove Valley on Monday to host graduation for outgoing seniors and their families.

A couple of Broncos met with students Thursday during rehearsal for the ceremony.

“When me and McManus showed like showed up, just to see the smiles on those kids’ faces,” said Linebacker Bradley Chubb. “We was talking to some of the teachers. It was like this was the first time these kids smiled since the incident. I went home and told my whole family all the thing, all the stories I heard and stuff. It was definitely sad but to be there for those kids and be a blessing in their lives, for me, just showing up.”

Graduation is 6:30 Monday evening at Dove Valley.