Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

AURORA – Aurora police are looking for help finding a man they say who posed as a ride-share driver then robbed a would-be customer.
Investigators say the man used the credit cards.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect, and are asking for help identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
Can you help us ID him? He posed as a driver for a ride service and demanded the victims wallet. He took the wallet by force and used the credit cards. Contact Inv. Snow at 303-739-1825 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/DRHsPj8dsq
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 16, 2019