Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

Aurora PD is looking for help finding a man who posed as a ride-share driver and stole a victim’s wallet.

AURORA – Aurora police are looking for help finding a man they say who posed as a ride-share driver then robbed a would-be customer.

Investigators say the man used the credit cards.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect, and are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
