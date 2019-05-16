Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Vehicle owner finds his stolen truck, helps deputies track suspect in Pueblo County

Dominc Atencio
Photo of Dominc Atencio (Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO – Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck after a chase that led deputies into a field east of Beulah Wednesday.

It all started sometime after 10 a.m. when a man began following his 2004 Chevy truck that was recently stolen. The owner said he followed the suspect west on Highway 78 near the intersection with Waterbarrel Road when he watched the suspect drive through a barbed wire fence and into a field where he lost sight of it.

Deputies responded to the area and found the truck abandoned behind a building off of Waterbarrel Road. Authorities surrounded the property and brought in a K-9 unit, which caused the man to surrender to deputies without further incident.

Dominic Atencio, 47, from Colorado Springs was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespass and criminal mischief. Deputies also said he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Douglas County for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

