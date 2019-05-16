Risky driving behaviors rise with temperatures

A video taken in Colorado Springs shows a young man with his upper body inside the passenger window and his lower body hanging outside as the car races down the road. Maile Gray with Drive Smart Colorado says it is troubling and an example of a larger issue. “This is a time of year where people start engaging in behavior that is not always the smartest behavior on the roads.”

Other dangerous and deadly behaviors more common during warmer months include car surfing, street racing, and grabbing cars for a tow while on a skateboard or bicycle. “Those automobiles are lethal weapons and in a blink of an eye your entire life can change,” said Gray. She says this is more than perceived danger, there are many local incidents where people have died.