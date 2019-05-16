Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

PUEBLO WEST – A historic building blasted by March’s bomb cyclone will soon be torn down.

The Pueblo West Metro District voted to demolish the administration building. The district says it would cost about $3.5 million to build a new structure. That’s about $200,000 cheaper than rebuilding the old one.

“It is really an opportunity to kind of reestablish and rebrand what Pueblo West is and what we are becoming in our future,” said Jay-Michael Baker with the Pueblo West Metro District.

Demolishing the old building is included in the cost of the new building.

The district hopes to have answers on where the new building will be and how to fund it by June.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
More News
360° Perspective: Guns in Schools

360° Perspective: Guns in Schools

9:18 pm
Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

7:08 pm
State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand

7:00 pm
360° Perspective: Guns in Schools
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Guns in Schools

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West Metro District getting a new building to call home

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand
State of Growth

State of Growth: conservation and technology critical to meeting future water demand

Scroll to top
Skip to content