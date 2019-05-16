Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Palmer students show off projects a year in the making

COLORADO SPRINGS – Students at Palmer High School developed a virtual reality museum, choosing to highlight World War II battles around the Commonwealth of Saipan.

The students have spent a year working on the project, and built the display from scratch.

“That turned out taking us from modeling very basic, taking a square and stretching it kind of thing, into building boats and ships and planes from the era,” said Palmer senior Will Gresham.

Students also developed 3-D applications for many other areas of learning.

They hope to expand them with other schools.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
