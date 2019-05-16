Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hospice in Pueblo Warming Up To “Sampy”

“Sampy” is not your ordinary, run of the mill puppy, this little gal is making a difference for some folks in Pueblo.

She is a one year old, who is going through an internship program right now with Sangre De Cristo Hospice and Pallative Care, to become a full fledged “therapy dog”. In order to pass, she needs to make regular visits to try and brighten the day for folks who are having to deal with cancer treatment and recovery every day.

And she is making a difference. We spoke with Trysten Garcia who said “a lot of people have had poodles in the past specifically, but anyone who has had a dog and is now in a facility that doesn’t allow them to be with them all the time,they get to recollect some of those memories with dogs they have had in the past.”

And Trysten says that “Sampy” is doing so well, that Hospice has already made her the centerpiece of it’s pet therapy program. Sangre De Cristo hopes to have more pets for the program in the future.

Rob Quirk

Rob Quirk

News5 Evening News Anchor
