Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

(Colorado Springs) – Emergency managers worry people could be letting their guard down before the upcoming fire and flood seasons in Colorado.

This week first responders and emergency personnel teamed up to talk with the public about disaster preparedness. They held a meeting Thursday evening at Gold Camp Elementary to talk with folks on the city’s west side.

Topic included:

· Spring-Summer 2019 Forecast

· Waldo Canyon Fire Burn Scar Recovery

· Flood Mitigation Along Waldo Burn Scar

· Reducing the Wildfire Risk

· Evacuation Planning

· Subsidence (ground settling)

“In recent years Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region have experienced both wildfire and flash flooding that have devastated parts of our community, and serve as a reminder that we continue to live with the threat of wildfire and the aftermath of flash flooding,” said Jim Reid, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management director. “These meetings offer a great opportunity to learn more about natural hazards in our area and to receive information and resources to help prepare their family and property in the event they may need to leave their home in an emergency.”

Officials are worried people may be lured into a false sense of security after we saw above average snowfall this winter across the state.

“This doesn’t let us off hook in any way. When we have these wet conditions the fuels grow a lot more quickl;y and when they dry out in the fall that’s when we start having major issues with wildfire again,” according to Amanda Phan with Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management.

Another meeting was held earlier this week. If you missed the one or both, you can still download the city’s emergency preparedness and safety guide on their website for information on how to prepare for wildfire, flash flooding, and all types of emergencies.