Cyclist wanted after allegedly spitting on woman, damaging her car in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A cyclist suspected of attacking a driver who allegedly blocked a bike lane is wanted by police in Wheat Ridge.

Police said the attack happened early Sunday afternoon near W. 32nd Avenue just east of Wadsworth Blvd. as the family was making their way home following a Mother’s Day celebration.

According to police, the woman pulled over near W. 32nd Avenue just east of Wadsworth Blvd. because her mother wasn’t feeling well. Moments later, a male cyclist stopped at the back of the car and began shouting profanities at the driver for blocking the bike lane before continuing on his path.

After the driver’s mother said she was feeling better, the family left and continued eastbound on W. 32nd Avenue When they reached the area near Sheridan Blvd. and W. 32nd Ave., however, the cyclist spotted them again and reportedly yelled at the people inside the vehicle and kicked the front passenger side of the car, causing damage to the clips for the front bumper, according to police.

Police said the man also struck the top of the vehicle’s door frame which caused a small dent, before reaching into the passenger side window and grabbing the driver’s mother by the shoulders to try and lift her up. He then reportedly spit on the driver and her mom before leaving eastbound on W. 32nd Avenue.

Investigators described the cyclist as a white man, measuring 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin average build and about 35 years of age.

They said he was wearing a white shirt with teal plaid stripes, dark-colored shorts, black rimmed glasses with clear lenses, a white bike helmet that came to a point in front. He also had a flashing light on the back of it.

Anyone with information about this attack who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.