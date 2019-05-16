Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Pueblo West Bear
Law enforcement in Pueblo County tracked and tranquilized this bear seen near schools in Pueblo West. (Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO WEST – Wildlife officers, park rangers firefighters and deputies teamed up to help a bear wandering around a Pueblo West neighborhood Thursday morning.

Deputies said the black bear was spotted at a home in the 1000 block of W. El Esperante Drive, about a mile south of Pueblo West High School. Deputies said they notified the high school about the bear along with Sierra Vista Elementary School and Kinderkirk Preschool & Childcare. They said no one was ever threatened by the bear.

After a pursuit through the neighborhood, a parks and wildlife officer was able to get close enough to tranquilize the bear and capture it. Authorities said the bear was not harmed and will be set free in the mountains. It was also tagged.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to avoid the animal and call 911 if they spot a bear.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
