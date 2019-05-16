Auditions this Saturday for Vibes’ Toast and Sox the Fox

COLORADO SPRINGS – Are you looking for a summer job? The Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball team is looking for someone special to wear the Toasty and Sox the Fox mascot costumes. Auditions are this Saturday, but you must RSVP!

If you want to audition for Toasty:

You must be between 5’6″ & 5’9″ tall

Must have a flexible schedule

Must be able to wear and perform in a costume for long periods of time

Must be energetic

If you want to audition for Sox the Fox:

Must have flexible schedule

Must be able to wear and perform in a costume for long periods of time

Must be energetic

Dance/gymnastics skills are highly encouraged

Auditions will be on May 18 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Vibes Stadium (4385 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs) inside the Banquet Hall.

There will be a question and answer session, a 30-second routine as well as an improvisation performance. All candidates must be able to pass a background check.

RSVPs are required. To reserve your spot, email cmazey@vibesbaseball.com.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes, formerly known as the Sky Sox, will be the Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Sky Sox used to be an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies from 1993 to the 2014 season. The Vibes open their season mid-June.

