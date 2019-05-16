Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

Air Force Academy
File photo

COLORADO SPRINGS – A U.S. Air Force Major stationed at the Air Force Academy has been charged with rape and sexual abuse.

Major Travis Burns is accused of raping an adult female near Clovis, NM, in December 2013.

He’s also accused of committing several sexual acts on a child under 12 years old, including touching her genitals, making her touch his genitals, and penetrating her with a plastic toy. Those acts took place on dates between March 2017 and April 2018.

Burns was formally charged on April 9. A pretrial Article 32 hearing is scheduled for May 20.

 

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
