Wildlife officers rescue deer wrapped in wire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The work day started early for some Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Colorado Springs Monday.
CPW said officers responded to a call early Monday morning about a deer with wire wrapped around its body in Colorado Springs.
According to CPW, officers found a young mule deer buck with a tomato cage girdling its torso. The deer was tranquilized and officers removed the wire.
Hopefully, the young buck has learned to avoid any tomato patches in the future.
