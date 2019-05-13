Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wildlife officers rescue deer wrapped in wire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The work day started early for some Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Colorado Springs Monday.

CPW said officers responded to a call early Monday morning about a deer with wire wrapped around its body in Colorado Springs.

According to CPW, officers found a young mule deer buck with a tomato cage girdling its torso. The deer was tranquilized and officers removed the wire.

Hopefully, the young buck has learned to avoid any tomato patches in the future.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

5:25 pm
Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

4:51 pm
News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

4:20 pm
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

Scroll to top
Skip to content