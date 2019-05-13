Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo

HIGHLANDS RANCH – A memorial service will be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo at Cherry Hills Community Church.

Kendrick was known for his smarts as a robotics student and for his giving heart. He often volunteered alongside his father at the Knight’s of Columbus chapter in southwest Denver.

Now, the chapter wants to repay the Castillo Family’s service with their own kind gesture, standing by Kendrick’s side as he’s taken to his final resting place.

“It’s heartbreaking. While I didn’t know John and the Castillo family personally, you can’t help but your heart to bleed,” said Marc Solome, Knights State Warden. “I have two kids of my own and I couldn’t imagine what the loss would be like.”

The Catholic organization will now help with funeral expenses, food during services, and burial logistics. The Knights said Kendrick is posthumously being made a member of the organization.

Victim who died in Highlands Ranch school shooting called a hero

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
