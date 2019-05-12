State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announces resignation

WELD COUNTY – State Rep. Rochelle Galindo (D-Greeley) announced Sunday that she is resigning from her position.

The resignation comes amid what Galindo says are “false allegations.”

In a statement released Sunday, the Weld County Democrat said: “The allegations against me are false. That said, they will make our fight against the pending recall effort untenable. I will not put my constituents through what will surely be a recall campaign based on political smear tactics and false allegations. Instead, I will resign my seat as the elected representative of House District 50, effective immediately.”

The nature of the allegations has not been disclosed at this time.

According to Colorado Public Radio, the Greeley Police Department said a report was filed against Galindo last week by a woman who worked for her campaign.

In a Facebook post, Galindo said it has been the honor of her life to serve as a representative for Colorado.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as the Representative for State House District 50. I have served my community to the best of my ability, have given a voice for the underrepresented. With that, it is with great sadness that I announce that I will be resigning my seat as the Representative for State House District 50 effective immediately.”

According to news partner Denver7, an effort to recall Galindo has been in the works since she voted for more local control of oil and gas drilling regulations. 7 also reported that House Speak KC Becker and House Majority Leader Alec Garnett both said they agree with Galindo’s decision to resign.