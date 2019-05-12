Isak Heartstone has new home in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A huge wooden troll has found a new home in a Colorado ski town.

The Summit Daily reports that the troll has been relocated to a location behind an ice arena in the south end of Breckenridge. The troll’s creator, Danish artist Thomas Dambo, visited the location Friday to affix a heart-shaped stone to the troll’s wooden body.

It was originally assembled beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was so popular with visitors that nearby homeowners complained about the crowds. It was taken down in November.

The troll, named Isak Heartstone, stands 15 feet (4.5 meters) high.

The site is not open to the public yet. The town is building a trail and surrounding amenities, which are expected to open by early June.

RELATED:

Breckenridge Town Council votes to keep troll… for now

The Breckenridge troll is saying goodbye

Goodbye Isak Heartstone, we hardly knew ye

Isak Heartstone, popular troll, is being revived

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/12/2019 1:56:35 PM (GMT -6:00)