Isak Heartstone has new home in Breckenridge

Breckenridge troll
(Photo courtesy of KOAA producer Lindsay Sax)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A huge wooden troll has found a new home in a Colorado ski town.

The Summit Daily reports that the troll has been relocated to a location behind an ice arena in the south end of Breckenridge. The troll’s creator, Danish artist Thomas Dambo, visited the location Friday to affix a heart-shaped stone to the troll’s wooden body.

It was originally assembled beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was so popular with visitors that nearby homeowners complained about the crowds. It was taken down in November.

Breckenridge Isak Heartstone reborn

The troll, named Isak Heartstone, stands 15 feet (4.5 meters) high.

The site is not open to the public yet. The town is building a trail and surrounding amenities, which are expected to open by early June.

5/12/2019 1:56:35 PM (GMT -6:00)

Associated Press

Associated Press

