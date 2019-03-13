Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Schools are already making the call to cancel classes ahead of an extremely powerful winter storm that’s expected to impact southern Colorado today with several inches of snow and high winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for almost all of El Paso County. Wind gusts as high as 80 mph are possible with this storm, making driving conditions very hazardous due to low visibility.

We will post all closures and delays in the running list below:

Government Offices

4th Judicial District: Closed

City of Colorado Springs – Closed. All emergency responders and essential personnel are required to report

Cherokee Metropolitan District offices: Closed

Colorado Springs Housing Authority: Closed

Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters and Colorado Springs Parole Office: Closed

El Paso County – Closed. All administrative offices, elected offices, courts, public health and affiliated agencies

Schools:

Academy District 20: Closed

Big Sandy SD: Closed

Calhan RJ1: Closed

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed

Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed

District 49: Closed. FHS on E-Learning Wednesday

Edison 54JT: Closed

Elbert School District #200: Closed

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. C-1: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool

Ellicot 22: Closed

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: Closed

Hanover 28: Closed

Harrison Dist. 2: Closed

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: Closed

Manitou Springs SD 14: Closed

Miami-Yoder School District JT-60: Closed

Peyton 23JT: Closed

Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed

Widefield 3: Closed

Woodland Park Re-2: Closed

Private & Charter Schools:

Banning Lewis Academy: Closed

CIVA Charter School: Closed

Colorado Military Academy: Closed:

Colorado Springs Charter Academy: Closed.

Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed. Online Instruction Day.

Colorado Springs Conservatory: Closed

Colorado Springs Early Colleges: Closed

Corpus Christi Catholic School: Closed

Divine Redeemer Catholic School: Closed

Early Connections Learning Centers: Closed. All locations

Evangelical Christian Academy: Closed

Family of Christ: Entire CDC Closed

Frontier Charter Academy – Calhan: Closed

Hope Montessori Chuckwagon: Closed

Hope Montessori Falcon: Closed

Hope Montessori Monument: Closed

Hope Montessori Stetson: Closed

James Irwin Charter Schools: Closed. All Campuses

James Madison Charter Academy: Closed

Lake George Charter School: Closed

Monument Acad. Charter School: Closed

Mountain Song Community School: Closed

Pikes Peak Christian School: Closed

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed

Primrose School of Briargate: Closed

Primrose School of Springs Ranch: Closed

St. Mary’s High School: Closed

St. Paul Catholic School: Closed

The Colorado Springs School: Closed

The University School: Closed

The Vanguard School: Closed

Thomas MacLaren School: Closed

Colleges, Universities, Other

Colorado Technical University : Closed

Closed IntelliTec College – CS Campus: Closed

Pikes Peak Community College: Closed

Pima Medical Institute: Closed

Regis University: Closed

International Salon and Spa Academy: Closed

Military

US Air Force Academy: Closed. Only mission-essential personnel are to report

Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station: Closed

Peterson Air Force Base: Closed

Pueblo Chemical Depot: Closed, but mission-essential staff report

Schriever Air Force Base: Closed. Mission essential personnel should report per their unit commanders directions

Head Start Programs:

CPCD Head Start: Closed

Businesses/Organizations:

Air Academy Federal Credit Union: Air Force Academy branch closed

Community Cupboard Food Pantry: Closed

Envida: Closed. No Transportation or Office Services Available

Focus on the Family: Closed

Garden of the Gods Park: Closed

Palmer Park: Closed

Pikes Peak Library District: Closed

Security Public Library: Closed

Silver Key: Closed

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: Colorado Springs Senior Center Closing at Noon

Medical:

Alpine Autism Center: Closed

Entrada School-Based Health Center: Closed

Erickson Pediatric Dentistry: Closed in Colorado Springs and Monument

Falcon School-Based Health Center: Closed

VA Colorado Springs: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-5:30p

VA IDES Fort Carson: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p

VA La Junta: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p

VA Lamar: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p

VA Pueblo: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00-4:30p

Churches/Synagogues:

Bethel Lutheran: Afternoon and evening activities canceled, No preschool

Charis Christian Center: No services this evening; Flourish women’s ministry canceled

Emmanuel MBC: No Bible Study Activities

Every Home for Christ: 2 Hours Late. Building will open at 10am

Family of Christ: Entire CDC CLOSED/Evening Worship Service Canceled

Fellowship of the Rockies – Colorado Springs: Closed

First Baptist Church Black Forest: Closed

First Presbyterian Church: No AM preschool. Morning activities canceled

First Southern Baptist Church: Closed

Manitou Springs Church: Closed

Mountain Springs Church: Closed. All evening events are canceled.

New Life: Closed

Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church : Office closed, daily Mass canceled

Office closed, daily Mass canceled Pikes Peak Christian Church: Closed. ALL evening activities are canceled including PPCC Care Center

Radiant Church: Closed

Redemption Hill Church: Closed

Rock Family Church: Closed. Evening Activities Canceled

Sunnyside Christian Church: Evening Activities Canceled

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church: Afternoon and evening activities canceled

Vista Grande Baptist Church: Closed

Weather conditions:

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Travel conditions:

Several airlines have already canceled flights for Wednesday ahead of the storm. Over 750 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport for tomorrow. You can check your flight status for the Colorado Springs Airport here.

Follow our coverage throughout the day on the KOAA Facebook Page, KOAA Twitter page and KOAA Instagram page.

