Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Schools are already making the call to cancel classes ahead of an extremely powerful winter storm that’s expected to impact southern Colorado today with several inches of snow and high winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for almost all of El Paso County. Wind gusts as high as 80 mph are possible with this storm, making driving conditions very hazardous due to low visibility.
We will post all closures and delays in the running list below:
Government Offices
- 4th Judicial District: Closed
- City of Colorado Springs – Closed. All emergency responders and essential personnel are required to report
- Cherokee Metropolitan District offices: Closed
- Colorado Springs Housing Authority: Closed
- Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters and Colorado Springs Parole Office: Closed
- El Paso County – Closed. All administrative offices, elected offices, courts, public health and affiliated agencies
Schools:
- Academy District 20: Closed
- Big Sandy SD: Closed
- Calhan RJ1: Closed
- Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed
- Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed
- Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed
- Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed
- District 49: Closed. FHS on E-Learning Wednesday
- Edison 54JT: Closed
- Elbert School District #200: Closed
- Elizabeth Sch. Dist. C-1: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool
- Ellicot 22: Closed
- Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: Closed
- Hanover 28: Closed
- Harrison Dist. 2: Closed
- Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: Closed
- Manitou Springs SD 14: Closed
- Miami-Yoder School District JT-60: Closed
- Peyton 23JT: Closed
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed
- Widefield 3: Closed
- Woodland Park Re-2: Closed
Private & Charter Schools:
- Banning Lewis Academy: Closed
- CIVA Charter School: Closed
- Colorado Military Academy: Closed:
- Colorado Springs Charter Academy: Closed.
- Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed. Online Instruction Day.
- Colorado Springs Conservatory: Closed
- Colorado Springs Early Colleges: Closed
- Corpus Christi Catholic School: Closed
- Divine Redeemer Catholic School: Closed
- Early Connections Learning Centers: Closed. All locations
- Evangelical Christian Academy: Closed
- Family of Christ: Entire CDC Closed
- Frontier Charter Academy – Calhan: Closed
- Hope Montessori Chuckwagon: Closed
- Hope Montessori Falcon: Closed
- Hope Montessori Monument: Closed
- Hope Montessori Stetson: Closed
- James Irwin Charter Schools: Closed. All Campuses
- James Madison Charter Academy: Closed
- Lake George Charter School: Closed
- Monument Acad. Charter School: Closed
- Mountain Song Community School: Closed
- Pikes Peak Christian School: Closed
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed
- Primrose School of Briargate: Closed
- Primrose School of Springs Ranch: Closed
- St. Mary’s High School: Closed
- St. Paul Catholic School: Closed
- The Colorado Springs School: Closed
- The University School: Closed
- The Vanguard School: Closed
- Thomas MacLaren School: Closed
Colleges, Universities, Other
- Colorado Technical University: Closed
- IntelliTec College – CS Campus: Closed
- Pikes Peak Community College: Closed
- Pima Medical Institute: Closed
- Regis University: Closed
- International Salon and Spa Academy: Closed
Military
- US Air Force Academy: Closed. Only mission-essential personnel are to report
- Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station: Closed
- Peterson Air Force Base: Closed
- Pueblo Chemical Depot: Closed, but mission-essential staff report
- Schriever Air Force Base: Closed. Mission essential personnel should report per their unit commanders directions
Head Start Programs:
- CPCD Head Start: Closed
Businesses/Organizations:
- Air Academy Federal Credit Union: Air Force Academy branch closed
- Community Cupboard Food Pantry: Closed
- Envida: Closed. No Transportation or Office Services Available
- Focus on the Family: Closed
- Garden of the Gods Park: Closed
- Palmer Park: Closed
- Pikes Peak Library District: Closed
- Security Public Library: Closed
- Silver Key: Closed
- YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: Colorado Springs Senior Center Closing at Noon
Medical:
- Alpine Autism Center: Closed
- Entrada School-Based Health Center: Closed
- Erickson Pediatric Dentistry: Closed in Colorado Springs and Monument
- Falcon School-Based Health Center: Closed
- VA Colorado Springs: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-5:30p
- VA IDES Fort Carson: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p
- VA La Junta: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p
- VA Lamar: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00p-4:30p
- VA Pueblo: Early Closure, Cancel all appointments 12:00-4:30p
Churches/Synagogues:
- Bethel Lutheran: Afternoon and evening activities canceled, No preschool
- Charis Christian Center: No services this evening; Flourish women’s ministry canceled
- Emmanuel MBC: No Bible Study Activities
- Every Home for Christ: 2 Hours Late. Building will open at 10am
- Family of Christ: Entire CDC CLOSED/Evening Worship Service Canceled
- Fellowship of the Rockies – Colorado Springs: Closed
- First Baptist Church Black Forest: Closed
- First Presbyterian Church: No AM preschool. Morning activities canceled
- First Southern Baptist Church: Closed
- Manitou Springs Church: Closed
- Mountain Springs Church: Closed. All evening events are canceled.
- New Life: Closed
- Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church: Office closed, daily Mass canceled
- Pikes Peak Christian Church: Closed. ALL evening activities are canceled including PPCC Care Center
- Radiant Church: Closed
- Redemption Hill Church: Closed
- Rock Family Church: Closed. Evening Activities Canceled
- Sunnyside Christian Church: Evening Activities Canceled
- Trinity Missionary Baptist Church: Afternoon and evening activities canceled
- Vista Grande Baptist Church: Closed
Weather conditions:
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Travel conditions:
Several airlines have already canceled flights for Wednesday ahead of the storm. Over 750 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport for tomorrow. You can check your flight status for the Colorado Springs Airport here.
