Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS – We’re tracking the March Blizzard hitting Colorado communities where people are more than ready for a Spring Break.

If you have reports, photos or videos to pass along to KOAA News5, please do so!  Send your photos and videos to mypics@koaa.com and pass along any reports of damage, closures or anything else to news@koaa.com.

Here’s a look at Woodland Park where Dan Parton is enjoying a calmer lifestyle with a lot of snow today.

  • Dan Parton Woodland Park
    Dan Parton - Woodland Park

Follow our blog with the latest on the winter storm

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast | Weather Closings and Delays

Download the First Alert 5 Weather App | Download the News5 App

News5 Livestream | Drive the Doppler | Sky Cam Network | Traffic Incident Map

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

11:04 am
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

11:01 am
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Scroll to top
Skip to content