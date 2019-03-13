The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

UPDATED 11:30 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Office of Emergency Management is open and in full operation today for the first time as a combined entity of the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Most of the El Paso County plow trucks have been forced to park until conditions improve.

I-25 is CLOSED from Woodmen Road to Castle Rock. Conditions will not improve. Roads surface conditions will only become worse as the day progresses.

Colorado Springs Utilities crews are monitoring the situation closely. There was a power outage this morning on Platte Avenue due to a downed power line. Crews had power restored to about 7,600 customers within an hour.

As a result of the downed line, Platte Avenue will remain closed “for the majority of the day.”

Colorado Emergency Mangement shared this map of shelter and emergency operation centers open in Colorado.

City Public Works has 40 plows out around town clearing roads as part of a full call-out. There’s a shift change coming at noon. Everyone is advised to stay off the roads as traffic impedes the ability of plow drivers to do their work. If visibility drops to a dangerous level, the plows will not be in operation due to safety concerns.

The Springs Rescue Mission is open with 450 beds total, with 95 beds available as of last night. Any homeless needing shelter are welcome to avoid serious injury or illness in these poor conditions.

City Forestry is concerned about down or damaged trees due to high winds and heavy snow. Do not approach a tree if it appears in danger of falling. Call 719-385-5942 to report the tree.

Bus service from Mountain Metro is shut down as of 1:00 p.m. All buses will go to the end of the line before a return to the Transit facility.

UCCS planned to close at noon, but at 11:00 a.m. told all students to leave immediately before conditions became too poor to travel.

