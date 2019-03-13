Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

EL PASO COUNTY – The Red Cross has opened five, fully staffed shelters for people who need to get off the roads during the blizzard Wednesday.

Water and snacks will be provided.

The shelters are located at the following locations:

    • Patriot Learning Center (Falcon)
    • Peyton Fire Department
    • St Paul’s Church (Calhan)
    • St. Peter’s Church (Monument)
    • Kilmer Elementary

Colorado Emergency Mangement shared this map of shelter and emergency operation centers open in Colorado.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for almost all of El Paso County.

Wind gusts as high as 80 mph are possible with this storm, making driving conditions very hazardous due to low visibility.

 

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
