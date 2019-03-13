More than 900 affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

UPDATE: As of 6:39 a.m., Springs Utilities reports that the number of those affected has dropped to 915.

Crews estimate that power will be restored with this outage at 10 a.m. However, a separate outage area earlier this morning listed the same restoration time, and it was fixed within minutes after it was reported.

Authorities report that Platte Avenue is closed between Arrawanna and Don Juan due to the downed power pole that caused the outage.

Drivers should treat dark intersections as four-way stops.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting that approximately 7,640 customers are without power on the southeast side of the city.

The outage extends along Powers Blvd. between Palmer Park Blvd. and Astrozon Blvd. CSU estimates that power will be restored to customers around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said it is due to a downed power pole.

More outages are possible Wednesday as 80 mph wind gusts are expected with a blizzard moving into the Pikes Peak Region.