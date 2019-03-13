National Guard activated for road rescues, cities warn people to stay home

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wednesday started out as what appeared to be a normal rainy, slightly warm spring morning in Colorado Springs and up to Denver. News5, the First Alert5 Weather Team and government officials have warned since the weekend a major winter storm was on the way. Despite all the advance notice, many chose to go about their day as if nothing was different.

That’s turned into a nightmare situation for hundreds of drivers stranded on I-25, Highway 24, major roads in Colorado Springs and elsewhere.

We’ve heard from people via phone, email, and Twitter all day asking for us to send help to them or loved ones stuck on the road. Unfortunately, we are not equipped for carrying out rescues. Crews had to wait for the worst of the weather to pass before venturing out to free people and their cars.

Governor Jared Polis has activated the National Guard for search and rescue and life safety operations to help stranded drivers around the state.

The City of Colorado Springs still wants people to stay off the roads. They’re also asking people to not walk away and abandon their vehicles if they become stuck. Stay with your vehicle and call authorities for help.

Interstate 25 remains closed for the foreseeable future from Woodmen Rd in Colorado Springs to Lone Tree north of Denver. CDOT tells News5 that they’re going to work through the night to clear the lanes and cars off of the highway in order to re-open the highway. While they’d like to have it opened up in the morning, it could be as late as noon.

Colorado Springs Police have closed northbound I-25 at N Nevada Ave in order to allow officers to guide up to 100 stuck cars off the interstate between Woodmen Rd. and N Academy Blvd.

The Emergency Operations Center for El Paso County and Colorado Springs reports there are at least 1,100 stranded motorists across the region and more than 18,000 without power.

More information on power outages

Visibility conditions continue to cause issues with getting plows on the roads, along with all of the stranded cars blocking the roads. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless it is truly an emergency.

The Emergency Operations Center is warning conditions will still be poor tomorrow morning. Many schools and organizations have already made the decision to delay or close for Thursday.

There are at least 11 options available in the area to assist people in need of a place to get out of the cold.

FULL SHELTER LIST

Colorado Emergency Mangement shared this map of shelter and emergency operation centers open in Colorado.

While driving in these conditions is very risky, what’s possible worse is using these conditions to take advantage of the Manitou Incline. One hiker had to be rescued by the Colorado Springs Fire Department for an undisclosed emergency.

News5’s Sam Kraemer witnessed several people on the Incline outfitted for the weather. They explained it was a good opportunity to visit the popular spot when no one else was around. READ MORE

In Weld County, Colorado State Patrol reports Corporal Daniel Groves was helping a car that slid off the road on I-76 when he was struck and killed by a driver who lost control of his car. READ MORE

For now, all flights in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport are grounded until conditions improve. Around 1 p.m. a wind gust of 96 miles per hour was reported at the Colorado Springs Airport.























































































